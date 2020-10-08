State: Watertown bar’s liquor license suspended ’to protect public health and safety’

“The SLA ordered an emergency suspension for the Hitchin' Post Tavern following reports from the Watertown Police depicting a bar where facemasks were optional and patrons were packed so close together that social distancing was impossible,” said State Liquor Authority spokesman William Crowley. “Supervision at this establishment was nonexistent, and their license was suspended to protect public health and safety. We are still fighting a global pandemic, and the SLA will continue to hold those who put their employees, patrons and communities at risk accountable for their actions.”