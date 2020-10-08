‘We are lost right now,’ says woman who lost home in fire

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Brownville couple lost their home in a fire Thursday morning. They took 7 News inside to see the damage.
It happened around 7 a.m. on State Route 180.
Patricia Bluto and her husband lived there for 22 years.
“All of the rooms were totally devastated,” said Patricia.
Flames sparked just minutes after the couple left for work Thursday morning. A passerby spotted smoke and rushed to make sure no one was inside.
“Whoever the caller was that was able to stop, can’t praise them enough for at least doing their best to do what they could to make sure everybody was out,” said Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh.
“My husband and I came running back from work and came to this,” said Patricia.
Fire officials said the home is a total loss.
“This would be my living room,” said Patricia.
The flames were mostly confined there. In the kitchen, it’s not much better - only a few things were left relatively untouched.
“This was a bag of peanuts. The bag actually melted; these were doughnuts, marshmallows,” said Patricia.
Smoke and water damage have made the home unlivable.
“We’d never thought we’d have to go through something like this. Thank God nobody was in the house. You don’t want to go through this. It’s heart wrenching. We are lost right now,” said Patricia.
For now, the couple will be staying in a camper they have on their property. The Red Cross is also assisting them.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
