With Friday deadline, here’s how to register to vote

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You have one more day in which to register, if you want to vote in this year’s election.
The good news is, you also have options.
“It’s important for people to register because if they don’t register they will not be able to vote on November 3rd,” Michelle LaFave, the Democratic Elections Commissioner for Jefferson County said Thursday morning.
“And this is an important election - as they all are - and we want to make sure people can vote.”
In Jefferson County, you have three options as of Thursday afternoon:
- Go to Salmon Run Mall, the food court area. The Board of Elections will have staff on hand 3 PM to 7 PM Thursday to register people in-person.
- Download a voter registration form from votejefferson.com, fill it out and either mail it back - making sure it is postmarked no later than Friday, or drop it off in person at the Board of Elections, which is on the fourth floor of the county building on Arsenal Street.
- Or you can just go to the Board of Elections, and register there.
The story is much the same in St. Lawrence and Lewis counties.
In St. Lawrence County, you can download the voter registration form here (There are a bunch of different forms on the page; voter registration is at the bottom) and just like Jefferson County, either mail it back, making sure it is postmarked by Friday, or drop it off in-person at the Board of Elections offices, which are located in the county’s Human Services Building, 80 State Highway 310.
In Lewis County, register in-person at 7550 South State Street, or mail in a registration form to 7660 North State Street, Lowville NY, 13367. Again, it must be postmarked no later than Friday.
Finally, the state offers an option. If you have (or register for) a “MyDMV” account - it’s the online account you can use for things like renewing your vehicle’s registration - you can also register to vote online. Note that you need ID, (probably a driver’s license) and your Social Security card. Again, the deadline is Friday.
