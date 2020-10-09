Athlete of the Week: David Jenner

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes in their fields of play.
This week, we honor a soccer player from General Brown who has performed well for two different schools. His abilities in both soccer and hockey earning him this week’s title.
Talented General Brown senior, David Jenner, has put together an impressive resume' as a shutdown midfielder for the Lions. As a freshman, he won honorable mention in the Frontier League. As a sophomore, he made First Team Frontier League All-Star. David repeated that feat his junior season as he helped to lead his team to a program best 14-2 and 1 record.
On the ice, he played for Immaculate Heart, leading the Cavaliers with 25 points and Section 3 honorable mention.
And in the classroom, he has carried a 95+ average through his high school career.
David Jenner is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 9, 2020.
