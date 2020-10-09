Barrigar to face jury trial in pride flag removal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The man who recorded himself ripping down the LBGTQ+ Pride Flag at Watertown’s city hall in June will now face a jury trial.
Donnie Lee Barrigar appeared in city court Friday morning for the misdemeanor charge of third-degree criminal tampering.
Things took a turn as Barrigar tried to “fire” the attorney that was appointed to him by the court and instead represent himself in the case.
The judge denied that request, saying Barrigar could not do so competently.
Barrigar also requested a change in venue, but the judge denied that as well.
