Battered Louisiana coast braces for 1 more: Hurricane Delta

Though homes and farmhouses in the area still stood, many rooftops with lingering damage from Laura were covered in blue tarps. In Cameron Parish, power poles along Highway 27 in a desolate stretch of marsh were all either broken or leaning — none appeared to have been repaired since the August storm. A few miles down the road, Creole presented a scene of utter devastation under an overcast sky that soon gave way to pouring rain. Where there used to be buildings, exposed slabs remained. A church and a convenience store had been reduced to debris, and fences were blown over or completely torn down.