Charles “Mike” Tunstall, 75, of Calcium

Mike went onto Boces and became an LPN. He started his career as an LPN in Respiratory Therapy at the House of the Good Samaritan in 1969. Mike then went to work for Conrail Railroad for four years, was a fire fighter for the Fort Drum Fire Department, and finished his career as an LPN at Guthrie Clinic on Fort Drum where he worked for 20 years, retiring in 2000.