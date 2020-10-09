Fans limited as sports get underway in Lewis County

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The high school sports schedule for Lewis County schools begins today (Friday) with Beaver River visiting Copenhagen in girls' tennis along with soccer scrimmages.
Spectators will be limited at the different sporting events. Each player will be allowed two fans for each game.
It’s something that will be hard for fans wanting to support their teams in person, but the limit has to be enforced for health purposes.
Scott Connell, who’s the assistant executive director of the Frontier League, explains in the video.
