Frances Siragusa Barry, 78, of Watertown

Mrs. Barry was a devoted mother of five children (all born within seven years). She had a quick wit and loved to tell endless stories. She made the best pasta sauce and never let anyone leave her home hungry. She treated everyone with empathy and compassion and never complained about anything in her life. Instead, always choosing to work hard from love. Additionally, she owned and operated Barry’s Beauty Bar in her home until her retirement in 1998. She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and St. Patrick’s Church, volunteered at Madonna Home, Mercy of NNY and was involved with her treasured family, friends and neighbors.