Friday Sports: First fall action in local sports

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boys soccer and girls tennis were on the docket Friday as the local sports schedule sees its first action of the fall.
In the Boys' NAC Soccer season opener Norwood Norfolk hosted Chateaugay.
Early in the 2nd half, Matt Simon’s blast goes off the bulldogs goalie and Ryan Emlaw pounces on the rebound. Score: 1-0 Norwood Norfolk.
Six minutes later the Flyers fail to clear as Tyler Beaudin threads the needle to the corner of the net, tying the game at 1.
With 14 minutes to go, Emlaw takes the lead pass and dents the back of the net for the game winner as Norwood Norfolk beats Chateaugay 2-1.
“It feels great to be back out. I’ve waited all year for this. Me and the boys are really wanted it here. Um, the masks you can tell they’re there but we all have to wear them, you gotta deal with it, you push through, play hard,” said Ryan Emlaw, who scored 2 goals in the win over Chateaugay.
In Girls' Frontier League Tennis from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosted Beaver River in the first competition in the Frontier League since March.
In 1st singles, Riley Pierce of Copenhagen defeated Haley Merry of Beaver River 6-Love and 6-1.
In 2nd singles it was the Lady Golden Knights Peyton Walker beating Trudy Tabolt of Beaver River 6-Love and 6-Love.
Copenhagen also won 3rd singles by forfeit.
In first doubles, Copenhagen’s Madison Allen and Ariana Rivera-Porana beat the Beaver River team of Rachel O’Brien and Paige Roggie 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.
And in 2nd doubles, Copenhagen’s Savanna Smith and Anna Spaulding beat Beaver River’s Jaiden Aucter and Failyn Loklear 6-1 and 6-Love.
Copenhagen wins the match 5-0.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys NAC Soccer
- Norwood Norfolk 2, Chateaugay 1
- OFA 7, Malone 3
- Heuvelton 5, Hammond 2
Girls NAC Soccer
- Malone 2, OFA 1
- Hammond 2, Heuvelton 0
