Joanna Wells Betz, of Nicholville

She was devoted to her husband, who predeceased her in 1981, as well as her children and their families. From her school years on, she has loved the country of France and its language, classical music, and English grammar. She traveled to France almost 20 times and spoke French like a native. It warmed her heart that so many of her children and grandchildren also acquired her interest and love of France and French. While she played the cello in her youth, it was the piano that became her lifelong musical instrument. She could play by ear with sophisticated harmonies, complementing her perfect pitch.