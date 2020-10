COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arrangements for 86 year old Mary C. Fayette, a resident of 3 Arbuckle Lane, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mary passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon at her home with her family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary C. Fayette.