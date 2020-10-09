Over 100 schools shut down for at least 1 day due to COVID-19

October 9, 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State data shows that at least 116 schools across New York state that opened their doors to in-person learning have had to close for at least a day since the academic year began because of the spread of COVID-19.

That tally excludes additional school closures in New York City, which reports data separately.

The New York State Education Department reports that about 1 in 10 of the state’s roughly 700 school districts has had at least one school temporarily shift to online learning.

