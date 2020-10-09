State police recover Canada goose decoys

TOWN OF CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Take a gander at this - state police have found the hundreds of decoys that they say were stolen in September.
Troopers say they used an airboat to access the Grasse River and located the decoys stashed 100-feet on shore in an area of tall grass off County Route 14 in the town of Canton.
Last month, police said approximately 300 Canada goose decoys were stolen from the Grasse River south of Morley in the town of Canton between September 21 and 22.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Christopher Nye at 518-873-2776.
