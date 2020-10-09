State reports latest COVID-19 data

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There were 139,000 COVID-19 cases reported in the state Thursday, including what Gov. Andrew Cuomo calls “oversampling” testing in 20 hotspot zip codes.
The infection rate in those zip codes was 5.4 percent. In spots with a high concentration of infections within those zip codes – what the state calls “red zones” – the infection rate was 6.6 percent.
The red zones, the governor said, comprise 2.8 percent of the state’s population and have about 20 percent of the coronavirus cases.
Most of these areas are in parts of New York City and downstate counties.
Without the oversampling, the state’s overall infection rate was .9 percent.
The north country’s rate was .3 percent.
Forty-two schools are being sent noncompliance letters for not submitting the COVID-19 testing data the state posts on its COVID-19 report card.
About 94 percent of schools have reported data, the governor said.
COVID-19 caused the death of six New Yorkers Thursday. There were 779 people in hospitals, 168 in intensive care, and 78 on ventilators because of the disease.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.