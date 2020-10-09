Sunshine & close to 60

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Temperatures dipped below freezing in some areas overnight.
It will be a mostly sunny day, so it will warm up nicely. Highs will be in the upper 50s and could reach 60 in some places.
Temperatures won’t drop too far overnight. Lows will be around 53.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain Saturday. It will be partly sunny with showers off and on through the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be sunny Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.
There’s a chance of rain both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday and in the mid-60s on Tuesday.
It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-60s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.