Carolyn M. Murphy, 95, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Carolyn M. Murphy, age 95, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church. Burial will follow immediately in Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Ms. Murphy passed away on Friday night, October 9, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Home. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.
She is survived by her nephew, Edward Dana and his wife, Katherine; nieces, Judith Longshore, Kathleen Walker, Carolyn Richter, Marilyn Walker, and Janellen Scammell; and several grand nieces and nephews. She is predeceased her parents, Edward and Lillian Murphy; sisters, Isabelle Ramie, Kathleen Walker, Marion Dana; and a niece, Alta Walker.
Carolyn was born on November 1, 1924, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Edward and Lillian Sherwell Murphy. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and went on to attend Wallace Business School. She worked as an account clerk for Ogdensburg Trust Company, and loved her job and fellow employees.
She enjoyed her dog, Shadow and keeping the outside of her home looking nice. Up to age 90, she was cutting her own grass and sweeping the snow off her steps. She loved her nephew and his wife and her nieces. She will be remembered as a kind, sweet, and lovely lady.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.