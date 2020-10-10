New Jersey men charged with ATM theft in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two New Jersey men have been arraigned in connection to an alleged ATM theft in Lewis County.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office named the suspects as 49 year old Joseph Capo, Jr., of Atco, N.J., and 45 year old James Amoroso, of Clark, N.J.
Authorities say an ATM machine was reported stolen from the Ridgeview Lodge early Friday morning.
Officials say the Capo, Jr. and Amoroso were taken into custody at Watertown’s Ramada Inn later that day.
Both were arraigned in Harrisburg/Montague/Pinckney Town Court. Capo, Jr. was held by authorities and turned over to U.S. Marshals due to an outstanding warrant in New Jersey. Amoroso was released.
