Saturday Sports: NAC soccer action on tap, first day back on the field

“Being back on the court, you know, you would think after months of not playing it would be like, you know, get back into it. But a lot of us have adjusted well and I think just it’s as if we just left off and we played yesterday. When we first started and especially having new kids, like, it just feels like everyone jumped into it really well and I think just knowing that like, hey, we could have not had this season and now we do, everyone’s pumped and we’re ready to go," said Pierce.