Saturday Sports: NAC soccer action on tap, first day back on the field

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Boys and girls soccer action was on tap Saturday morning in the Northern Athletic Conference with 2 games on the boys side and 5 games on the girls side.
One of the girls matchups saw Norwood Norfolk play host to Morristown.
Morristown’s Riley Showers shot is stopped by Flyers goalie Shelby Vallance.
Anna Nelson looks to put the Flyers on the board but Carly Piercy makes the save.
Late in the 1st half, Lorell Vinch unloads and finds the far corner for the tally. Final score: 1-0 Morristown.
It was a busy morning at Norwood Norfolk as the boys cross country team hosted Canton. The Flyers took seven of the top 10 places to squeeze out a 29-30 win the their season opener.
Canton’s Nick Lynadner captured first place, posting a time of 18:14. He was closely followed by teammate Max Finlay at 18:16.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Dom Fiacco placed third, while Canton’s Sean Shannon and Norwood-Norfolk’s Owen Hass rounded out the top five finishers.
The Flyers Girls Cross Country Team also hosted Canton.
The Flyers pulled away from the Golden Bears capturing the top three places to anchor a 19-40 victory in their opening meet of the 2020 season.
Norwood-Norfolk’s Madeline Dinneen sprinted toward the finish to earn her first victory of the season with a time of 20:10.
The Flyers' Sharon Colbert and Rachel Hewey took second and third respectively, while Canton’s Julia Bessette and Grace McDonahough rounded out the top five places.
Friday marked the kickoff of the delayed fall high school sports season for both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference. It was a day athletes have been anticipating for nearly 7 months.
It was a sight many thought they would never see in 2020, high school athletes back on the playing field.
But that was the case Friday with the Northern Athletic Conference opening their boys' and girls' soccer seasons with 5 games on the schedule.
“It feels great to be back out. We’ve waited all year for this. Me and the boys, we really wanted it here," said Ryan Emlaw, Norwood Norfolk soccer player.
And the Frontier League minus Jefferson County teams and Sandy Creek, opened it’s fall sports schedule with a tennis match in Copenhagen between the Lady Golden Knights and Beaver River.
For the tennis players, they are beginning their season at a time of the year when they would normally be wrapping it up.
“It’s definitely very weird, I mean just thinking about how we would almost be done with our season by now and it’s our first game is crazy. Like the weather, for instance, we are not use to playing in this cold weather but like Riley said I am very greatful that we are able to play at all. You know, a lot of sports can’t say the same thing, a lot of schools can’t say the same thing so I am very lucky and blessed that we can still play this sport," said Copenhagen tennis player Peyton Walker.
That sentiment was echoed by Walker’s teammate Riley Pierce, who says being back on the tennis court and being able to compete has been a smooth transition not only after being off for so long, but with the new health and safety protocols implemented due to COVID-19.
“Being back on the court, you know, you would think after months of not playing it would be like, you know, get back into it. But a lot of us have adjusted well and I think just it’s as if we just left off and we played yesterday. When we first started and especially having new kids, like, it just feels like everyone jumped into it really well and I think just knowing that like, hey, we could have not had this season and now we do, everyone’s pumped and we’re ready to go," said Pierce.
With only a handful of matches to play and no league, sectional or state championships on the line, the seniors on the court won’t have a chance to add any titles to their trophy cases, something Beaver River’s Trudy Tabolt says is unfortunate.
“It is really sad because like some people do super good and then they don’t get to do anything with it because after we finish this we’re done. So we don’t get to move on,” said Tabolt
The first of hopefully many more contests to come in a shortened fall sports season for area high school athletes.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys' NAC Soccer
- Parishville Hopkinton 3, Colton Pierrepont 0
- Madrid Waddington 2, St. Lawrence Central 1
Girls' NAC Soccer
- Chateaugay 5, Tupper Lake 1
- Colton Pierrepont 2, Parishville Hopkinton 0
- St. Lawrence Central 2, Madrid Waddington 1
- Harrisville 4, Hermon DeKalb 3
- Morristown 1, Norwood Norfolk 0
Boys' NAC Cross Country
- Norwood Norfolk 29, Canton 30
- Malone 15, Tupper Lake 50
- Malone 15, Brushton Moira 50
- Tupper Lake 50, Brushton Moira 50
Girls' NAC Cross Country
- Norwood Norfolk 19, Canton 40
- Malone 15, Tupper Lake 50
- Malone 15, Brushton Moira 50
- Brushton Moira 50, Tupper Lake 50
