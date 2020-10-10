Serving up some chicken to fund food programs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Salvation Army served up a chicken wing fundraiser Saturday.
For $10 people could stop by and pick up an order of wings plain, hot, or barbecue.
Major Karen Smullen says the fundraiser was a great opportunity to get fundraising back up and running.
She says the organization has lost around $25,000 after cancelling fundraisers because of COVID-19.
“We’ve gotten more people giving on their own, which has helped. But we always had those budgeted. Those other fundraisers. One of our big ones was the golf tournament, and believe it or not we had to cancel it, because we couldn’t find a way yet to do it. We had some pancake breakfasts that were canceled, a craft fair that was canceled. When you added them up it came close to $25,000," said Smullen.
All proceeds from the chicken wing fundraiser will go directly back to the Salvation Army to help its soup kitchen and food programs.
