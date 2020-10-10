Some Ogdensburg flights cancelled as demand diminishes

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Flights through the Ogdensburg International Airport through Allegiant airlines are going to be lighter this year.
A representative from Allegiant told 7 News the airline’s planning team is reevaluating their flight schedules in light of diminished demand, and as a result, has canceled three October flights at the Ogdensburg airport. All three flights are to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB).
The representative says flights there will likely continue to cancel as the continued closure of the U.S. / Canadian border lessens demand.
However, flights from Ogdensburg are on sale through April.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.