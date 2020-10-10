Wayne M. George, 78, of Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wayne M. George, Calcium, passed away at his residence Sunday, October 4th surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 78 years old.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium, 11:00am Wednesday, October 14th. A public celebration of life will be announced at a date and time yet to be determined.
Born in Watertown February 15, 1942, Wayne was a son to Harry and Margaret (Oatman) George. He was educated in the Watertown City School District.
In 1959 Wayne left school, prior to graduation, to serve with the United States Marine Corps. During his duty Wayne traveled to almost every state and country, as well as serving two tours in Vietnam. He was very proud of his service. Wayne retired from the New Jersey National Guard on October 08, 1993.
Following an honorable discharge Wayne worked as a civilian contractor on Fort Drum in the public works sector until retirement. He enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, spending time with friends & family, and collecting coins.
Wayne was a member of the Black River American Legion and Watertown VFW.
He is survived by his daughter and son in-law, Shannon and Jason Gilmore of Watertown; grandchildren, Devin Gilmore, Jace Eisele; lifetime companion and friend, Christina George of Watertown; ; his sister, Beatrice Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his brothers, Howard, Harry, Gary, & Floyd.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
