Betty L. DeKalb, 95, of Watertown

Betty is survived by her children: Patricia(John) Moffe, Center Valley, PA; Carol DeKalb, Virginia City, NV; Joan(Roger Jr.) White, Watertown; Susan(Paul) Sweetwood, Middletown, NJ. She is also survived by her sister, Jane McQuide; her grandchildren: Christopher Moffe, Peter(Kelly) Moffe; her great-grandchildren: Reagan, Quinn, and Bryce Moffe; along with several nieces and nephews.