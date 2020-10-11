Cliffside Coaster opens at Lake Placid’s Olympic Sports Complex

LAKE PLACID N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s the longest roller coaster of it’s kind in the United States and it’s right here in New York.
Governor Cuomo announced the opening of a new cliff-side mountain coaster at Mt. Van Hoevenberg.
The unique coaster travels alongside the 1980 Olympic Bobsled Track and is the latest year-round attraction at the Lake Placid Olympic Sites.
It features a timing and audio system that allows visitors to experience the thrill of what it was like to be an Olympic Bobsledder during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games in Lake Placid.
“The Cliffside Coaster is one of our latest and most thrilling additions to the Olympic Regional Development Authority venues, and part of our ongoing effort to modernize the entire Mt. Van Hoevenberg complex,” Governor Cuomo said.
The first ride took off Sunday, and if you’d like to go the attraction is open to the public on weekends only.
Guests will be required to pre-purchase tickets online to help assist with capacity control at the venue. Mountain coaster carts will be wiped down and sanitized between each use. Facilities will follow all NY State protocols, including the requirement of face coverings for all guests.
