Colby B. Herne, 38, of Bombay

Colby is survived by his son, Archer Lewis Thompson-Herne of Massena; his parents, Belson and Theresia of Bombay; his sisters, Keena-Marie Herne (Dylan) of Winthrop and Shaylin and Taylin Herne of Bombay; a niece, Doris and two nephews, Kainen and Kamdin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.