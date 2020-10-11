Colby B. Herne, 38, of Bombay

BOMBAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Colby B. Herne, 38, of State Route 95, tragically died Tuesday, September 6, 2020 in Akwesasne.
Colby was born May 3, 1982 in Massena, the son of Belson and Theresia (DuCote) Herne. He attended Salmon River Central School, where he was a graduate and later attended North Country Community College.
Colby was recently working as a bartender at the Brass Horse Grille. He enjoyed fishing, shooting, exploring in his Jeep, video gaming with his son, and had a great love for a good cigar and cooking.
Colby is survived by his son, Archer Lewis Thompson-Herne of Massena; his parents, Belson and Theresia of Bombay; his sisters, Keena-Marie Herne (Dylan) of Winthrop and Shaylin and Taylin Herne of Bombay; a niece, Doris and two nephews, Kainen and Kamdin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by brother, Keldon Herne on May 27, 2016.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Tuesday from 11-5:00 PM. Due to current health restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Visitation will be attendance controlled with face coverings required and social distancing observed.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Drug and Alcohol Prevention and Recovery Programs.
Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
