Daniel Richard Hart, 79, of Watertown

Danny could fix or build anything. His first accomplishment was building a 1959 Chevy impala, which he raced at local dragstrips. He installed in-ground pools and helped build several houses. He was also a great artist. He was often found in his shop tinkering with his tractors and backhoe or building something. Danny liked horses and loved watching western movies. Most of all, he was a great papa to Courtney and Jordan and was always playing in the yard with the kids.