Daniel Richard Hart, 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Daniel Richard Hart, 79, of Route 37, passed away Saturday morning, October 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, while under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
Born August 8, 1941, in Watertown, NY, he was the son of Irving and Florence (Brigham) Hart and graduated from Watertown High School in 1960.
Danny married Mary Shoulette of Theresa, NY on June 20, 1964. Shortly after, Danny built their family home in Watertown.
Danny worked at Black River Paper Company as a truck driver, at Claude’s Transmission as a mechanic, and owned his own garage business for a short time. In 1964, Danny started his career at the New York State Department of Transportation as a laborer. His best work was as an electrician, until retiring in 1998.
Danny could fix or build anything. His first accomplishment was building a 1959 Chevy impala, which he raced at local dragstrips. He installed in-ground pools and helped build several houses. He was also a great artist. He was often found in his shop tinkering with his tractors and backhoe or building something. Danny liked horses and loved watching western movies. Most of all, he was a great papa to Courtney and Jordan and was always playing in the yard with the kids.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; a daughter and son, Robin (Paul) Bibey and Michael (Tracy) Hart; and his grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle) Farr, Jordan, Kyle and Kayla. He is also survived by his brothers Ken (Judy) Hart and William (Annitah) Hart.
His parents, a brother, Ted Hart, and a nephew, Stephen Hart all died previously.
Per Danny’s wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown.
Arrangements are with Northridge Cremation Chapel and condolences can be made online at www.northridgecremationchapel.com.
