Heather D. Patnode, 49, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Heather D. Patnode, 49, passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 7, 2020. There will be no public calling hours or funeral services.
Heather was born on July 20, 1971 in Massena the daughter of Dale and Judy (Clark) Caza. She was a graduate of Massena High School in 1989, and married Roland Patnode in March of 1991. They later separated in 2001. While her children were young she stayed at home to raise them. She worked at the Highland Nursing Home as a CNA and later the Cerebral Palsy Clinic in Canton. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren as well as visiting friends. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, playing card games, online shopping and sitting by the fire.
Heather is survived by her four children; Roland Patnode Jr. of Massena; Samantha Bernard, Dakota Bernard and Aarika Bernard and fiancé Jesse Campbell all of Massena; two grandchildren, Harper Caza and Bentley Campbell; her companion of 16 years, Roland Pryce of Brasher Falls; her siblings, Darcy and husband Patrick Barney of Massena, Ann Mitchell of Wisconsin, Dale A. Jr. and Samanthe Caza of Raymondville; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Dale and Judy Caza.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS, ALS TDI 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 0213 or American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
