Heather D. Patnode, 49, of Brasher Falls

Heather was born on July 20, 1971 in Massena the daughter of Dale and Judy (Clark) Caza. She was a graduate of Massena High School in 1989, and married Roland Patnode in March of 1991. They later separated in 2001. While her children were young she stayed at home to raise them. She worked at the Highland Nursing Home as a CNA and later the Cerebral Palsy Clinic in Canton. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren as well as visiting friends. She also enjoyed doing puzzles, playing card games, online shopping and sitting by the fire.