Henry H. Zygadlo, of Gouverneur

In 1963, he married Barbara Okvist and became the proud father of Mark, Scott and Kim. During these years, he supported the family as an elementary teacher, guidance counselor, administrative intern, and assistant to the superintendent for research and program development at Connetquot Central School District in Bohemia, NY. 10 years later he accepted the position of Superintendent of Mount Morris Central Schools in Upstate NY. These varied educational and professional experiences would make him the perfect person to lead the Indian River District to become a paragon of excellence. Under his guidance, keeping a sharp eye on an expanding Fort Drum, the school district became a multi-building complex, leading the way in academic, athletic and artistic opportunities. At the same time, his staff and teachers recall that Henry’s office was a space of engagement and compassion. No matter the pile of work on his desk, he was quick to put it aside to listen to others voice their concerns.