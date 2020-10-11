Lila Agnes Jock, 94, of Brushton

Lila is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Jock) Hazen and her husband Bruce, Carthage, NY and her son Jerome Jock, Southhampton, Massachusetts. She has four grandchildren: Pam (Jock) and her husband G. Rodney MacDonald, Connecticut; Dawn (Jock) and her husband, Mark Sarafin, Massachusetts; Jennifer (Hazen) and her husband Milton Girlie, Greenville, Alabama; and Kevin and Sandra Hazen, of Watertown, NY. She also has six great grandchildren: SPC W. Bruce and Angela Jones, Brandon Girlie, Courtney Provencher, Jenna (Hazen) and her husband Christian James, Jolee Hazen, Jared Hazen, and three great-great grandchildren Taylor, Lily and Makynlee. She is also survived by three sisters: Aileen and Robert Neal of Florida, Kathleen and Thom Parker of Florida, Jean and Anthony Orlando of Rochester; and a sister-in-law Marie (Fenner) Wemett of Florida. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.