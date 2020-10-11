12 Million COVID-19 tests conducted in New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York State has conducted 12 million COVID-19 tests according to the Governor’s office Sunday.
To put that figure into perspective, there are about 20 million New York State residents.
Governor Cuomo reports that the state is still dealing with specific clusters which are referred to as “Red Zones”. Saturday, those area’s reported an almost 6% positivity rate.
Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 2,961 test results were reported. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 115,293 test results were reported, yielding 973 positives.
The full New York State positivity rate now sits at 0.96%. That number is the lowest the Empire State has seen since late September.
5 people died from the virus on Saturday.
“We’re dealing with a very specific situation, which is the clusters. Overall the state is doing very well. We have a sophisticated testing mechanism where we take, now, more tests per day than most states take per week. That allows us to do a very granular analysis. Most states don’t have that capacity or don’t have that desire,” Governor Cuomo said. “Because we test as much as we do, and because we have such an ability to target, we then see clusters and we can track cases in very small clusters. We’re now tracking a cluster in about 2 or 3 percent of the population. No other state has this discussion because no other state has the ability to target that way. We do, and that’s a good thing because when you can target a specific cluster, it means you can attack a specific cluster. Attacking a cluster is much easier than trying to attack a statewide increasing rate.”
