Police identify victim and driver in Brownville accident

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police have identified the men involved in a pickup truck/pedestrian crash Friday evening.
Officials say 78 year old Paul Sanford of Brownville was crossing State Route 12E diagonally when he was struck by a pickup driven by 76 year old Raymond Coates, who was making a turn onto the highway from Bridge Street.
The accident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday.
Sanford was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. State Police say he was listed in critical condition, but is expected to live.
The investigation revealed Sanford was wearing dark colored clothing and wasn’t using a crosswalk. Police say there won’t be any charges connected to the case.
