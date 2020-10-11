Sackets Harbor Harvest Fest gets families out and about

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Music, food, games, and faces full of pumpkin pie all wrapped into a fall-filled day for an event that almost didn’t happen.
The Sackets Harbor Harvest Fest was held for the first time at Sackets Harbor Brewing Company. The event was sponsored by the Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
“Normally we have Harvest Fest down by the boat launch in the gazebo. We have a full chili cook-off. You can bowl a pumpkin down the boat launch into the lake,” said Jessica Williams, owner of the Sandwich Bar.
The Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce originally canceled the event because of COVID-19. But the community and local businesses like the Sandwich Bar and Sackets Harbor Brewing Company had their own idea.
“I just kind of took hold of the event. He planned the musician, I planned some kids events, some food vendors. We all just kind of came together as a community to get as many donations and volunteers as possible to make this event happen," said Williams.
And the kids and parents are glad it did.
“It makes it a lot easier that way they’re not really cooped up and getting that cabin fever feel. They’ve kind of been going at each other. So being able to go out and have fun with each other is actually kind of normalizing the situation,” said Robert Eklund of Fort Drum.
Kids were able to play with chalk, decorate pumpkins, and play hula hoop toss.
But the best of all?
“I would say pumpkin bowling,” said Jude Eklund.
A way to get the family outside, and money back into the Sackets Harbor community.
