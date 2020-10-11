Scott A. Dusharm, 53, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Scott A. Dusharm, 53, of 20380 Co Rt. 45, Carthage, died Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Scott was born on July 7, 1967 in Carthage, the son of Robert and Jeanette (Butts) Dusharm. He attended Carthage Central High School and Jefferson Community College. He was employed by Neenah Paper in Brownville as a back tender where he worked many years until becoming disabled.
He is survived by his three sons: Kyle (Michelle) Dusharm, Dustin S. Lightholder and Dylon Dusharm, all of Carthage, one daughter: Kaela Lightholder of Carthage, 6 grandchildren, Hannah Kelley, Weston Reed, Emarie Lightholder, Kinley Dusharm, Cooper Dusharm and Leeland Dusharm, his mother, Mrs.Jeanette (Larry) Kerr Sr. of Liverpool, 2 brothers, Jeff Dusharm of Watertown and Ty Dusharm of Florida and a step brother, Larry Kerr Jr. of Carthage. He is predeceased by his father, Robert Dusharm and a brother, Robert Lawrence Dusharm.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and absolutely loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours of service. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home.
Toi leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.