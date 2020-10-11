St. Lawrence man faces Grand Larceny charges

BLACK LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is facing larceny charges after receiving funds for work he did not do.
According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Paul J. Smith, 45, of Gouverneur was hired to do work on a homeowner’s property and after getting paid, did not complete any work.
Smith was arrested and charged with 4th Degree Grand Larceny, a Class E felony, with a value over $1,000.
He is set to appear at Macomb Town Court at a later date.
