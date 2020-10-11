Sunday Sports: Girls soccer players on the field despite high school season postponed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some of the best girls soccer players in the area are getting the opportunity to play fall soccer even though the fall sports season was pushed back to March for Frontier League schools outside of Lewis County.
The Black River Valley Soccer Academy, which has U-19, U-15 and U-13 teams comprised of players from Watertown, IHC, Lyme, LaFargeville, and Alexandria, is playing a 6 game fall schedule against teams from around New York State.
“New York State West U Soccer Academy, which is the governing body of soccer- club soccer- in New York State, this part of New York State, decided they were gonna put a league together just for this fall for the schools that aren’t playing high school soccer. So there’s multiple clubs from Buffalo to Binghamton to Syracuse to Utica that are all playing in 2 different divisions," said Kurt Robbins, Black River Valley Soccer Academy President.
The players on the Black River Soccer Academy’s 3 teams are athletes that have aspirations to play the sport at either the D-1, D-2 or D-3 level and Robbins says having the opportunity to play this fall, especially for the seniors on the team, is huge for a few reasons.
“One, they get back out and they can play. The second reason is college coaches right now who aren’t playing at this time, you know they’re training with their college teams, are getting a chance to see them. Our first home game we’ve invited like 15 to 20 college coaches to come watch and, like I said, we have 4 seniors on our U-19 team who are all being recruited, so it’s a big time for them to get seen right now, too, cause usually during the fall they don’t get seen because the college teams are playing at the same time we’re playing at," said Robbins.
Robbins says his U-19 team will face even stiffer competition than they usually do during the summer because the teams his club will be facing will be loaded with some of the best players that New York State has to offer.
“This is- we’ve already played this summer 4 or 5 games against some of the best club teams in the state and this is gonna be harder, I think, because these kids that can’t play in the IR COVID area are all playing for their club team and they’re all the best players from their different high schools and big metropolitan areas like Syracuse, Binghamton, Buffalo. I mean, they turn out some of the biggest players there are," said Robbins.
The team will play all of their home games at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds with their first home contest scheduled for Saturday, October 17th at 6 PM against Northtowns out of Seneca Falls.
Massena native Zach Bogosian, fresh off a Stanley Cup Championship win with the Tampa Bay Lightning, will be moving a little closer to home.
The 30-year-old defenseman signed a 1-year deal with the Toronto Mapleleafs Saturday worth $1.3 million.
Bogosian has 53 goals and 143 assists in 644 career games.
The Lightning’s run to the Stanley Cup title was the first time ever Bogosian had appeared in a playoff game in his career.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.