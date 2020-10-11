Watertown Police looking for hit and run driver that struck home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Police are asking for your help after a vehicle struck a home in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police say a dark green Cadillac SUV was traveling south on Lansing Street around noon.
The driver failed to negotiate a turn, lost control, and ran into the building at 715 Lansing Street.
But when crews arrived the vehicle was missing.
Police were able to locate the vehicle unoccupied in a parking lot near the corner of Gale and Mill streets.
At this point, police are looking for the driver of the green SUV.
If residents in the area have security camera footage that could help in the investigation, or have information, you are asked to call the Watertown Police Department.
