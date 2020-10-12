ATMs still missing, suspects may have had help, officials say

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Investigators are trying to find the 2 ATMs that were stolen from Lewis County businesses last Friday.
Meanwhile, 2 New Jersey men accused of hauling away at least one of those ATMs face felony charges.
The county sheriff’s office arrested 49 year old Joseph Capo Jr. and 45 year old James Amoroso on charges of third-degree grand larceny.
The two allegedly went into the lobby of the Ridgeview Lodge in the town of Lowville early Friday morning, stole the ATM that was in the lobby and drove off.
Capo and Amoroso were taken into custody at Watertown’s Ramada Inn later that day.
Investigator Ryan Lehman of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that officials are looking into whether others were involved in the heist.
He also said Capo and Amoroso may be linked to another ATM theft the same day at a different Lowville area business.
Both ATMs have yet to be recovered.
While Amoroso was released following his arraignment, Capo has been turned over to U.S. Marshals due to an outstanding warrant in New Jersey.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.