Clarkson professor works to predict solar flares that threaten electronics

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - We live in a world of electronics, satellites and cell phones. Those electronics are threatened by radiation emitted from our sun.
Clarkson University professor Dr. Chunlei Liang has been working on a computer program, a tool, to help physicists predict this “space weather” and better protect aircraft, astronauts, and electrical grids from solar flares.
His software, called “CHORUS-MHD,” aims to be the most accurate in simulating the movement of super hot plasma inside our star.
Dr. Liang says it’s a relatively new field of study, but an important one.
“Space weather is a very large topic, but the good news is that when you think about it, 50 years ago we would not have imagined that we could predict the weather on earth so well. So I think maybe in another 50 years, we’ll be able to predict space weather quite nicely,” he said.
Professor Liang was recently awarded a nearly $250,000 grant from the Air Force to continue his work in helping predict how the sun will behave.
