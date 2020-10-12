24 COVID-19 cases reported in northern New York schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Of the nearly 1,900 COVID-19 cases reported in New York schools in about the first month of the school year, 24 of them were in the north country.
That’s the lowest in the state’s 10 regions.
For the state’s purposes, the north country covers seven counties across northern New York: Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex, and Hamilton.
The numbers are from the state’s School COVID-19 Report Card.
Twenty of the 24 cases were students, 14 of whom are listed as studying offsite.
Half of the four staff cases reported are also offsite.
In all, two-thirds – 16 – of all 24 cases were offsite.
Here are the total cases reported by schools in the state’s other nine regions:
- Capital Region: 113
- Central New York: 71
- Finger Lakes: 105
- Long Island: 456
- Mid-Hudson Valley: 236
- Mohawk Valley: 31
- New York City: 596
- Southern Tier: 116
- Western New York: 150
The data covers from September 8 to October 9.
