CPS - To Stream Live Classic Music Concerts from NYC

Starting October 13

CPS - To Stream Live Classic Music Concerts from NYC
October 13 (Source: 92Y)
By Craig Thornton | October 12, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 2:22 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -

Community Perfromance Series from SUNY Potsdam has partnered with 92nd Street Y in New York City and will be bringing you lived, professionally recorded perfromances.

Performances start, Thursday, October 13 and continue through December 17- Here is the schedule:

Sharing an opportunity to enjoy world-class music presented by our friends in NYC

Classical Concerts Streamed from the Stage of New York’s 92nd Street Y

Series includes 10 performances from Oct 13 - Dec 17, 2020Classical music’s most exciting artists are back on stage at New York’s 92nd Street Y, streaming online with the highest quality technology.

FALL LINE-UP OCT 13: BRENTANO STRING QUARTETMendelssohn / Haydn

OCT 15: TAI MURRAY, violin & HEE-KYUNG JUHN, pianoBeethoven / Jeffrey Scott

NOV 4: EMERSON STRING QUARTETAll-Beethoven

NOV 6: MIDORI, violin & EVA JOKUBAVICUITE, pianoMozart / Grieg / Franck

NOV 14: ANTHONY McGILL, clarinet & MEMBERS OF THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONICBrahms / Coleridge-Taylor

NOV 17: AARON DIEHL, pianoMonk / Ellington / Geri Allen / Mary Lou Williams / and More

NOV 19: EMERSON STRING QUARTET & YEFIM BRONFMAN, pianoSchumann / Brahms

DEC 4: XAVIER FOLEY, double bass & KELLY LIN, pianoBach / Foley / Gliere / and More

DEC 13: JEREMY DENKMozart / Joplin / Beethoven / and More

DEC 17: EMANUEL AX, piano & NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC STRING QUARTETMendelssohn / Dvorak

Save $50 when you subscribe to all 10 concerts

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.