CPS - To Stream Live Classic Music Concerts from NYC

Community Perfromance Series from SUNY Potsdam has partnered with 92nd Street Y in New York City and will be bringing you lived, professionally recorded perfromances.
Performances start, Thursday, October 13 and continue through December 17- Here is the schedule:
Sharing an opportunity to enjoy world-class music presented by our friends in NYC
Classical Concerts Streamed from the Stage of New York’s 92nd Street Y
Series includes 10 performances from Oct 13 - Dec 17, 2020Classical music’s most exciting artists are back on stage at New York’s 92nd Street Y, streaming online with the highest quality technology.
FALL LINE-UP OCT 13: BRENTANO STRING QUARTETMendelssohn / Haydn
OCT 15: TAI MURRAY, violin & HEE-KYUNG JUHN, pianoBeethoven / Jeffrey Scott
NOV 4: EMERSON STRING QUARTETAll-Beethoven
NOV 6: MIDORI, violin & EVA JOKUBAVICUITE, pianoMozart / Grieg / Franck
NOV 14: ANTHONY McGILL, clarinet & MEMBERS OF THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONICBrahms / Coleridge-Taylor
NOV 17: AARON DIEHL, pianoMonk / Ellington / Geri Allen / Mary Lou Williams / and More
NOV 19: EMERSON STRING QUARTET & YEFIM BRONFMAN, pianoSchumann / Brahms
DEC 4: XAVIER FOLEY, double bass & KELLY LIN, pianoBach / Foley / Gliere / and More
DEC 13: JEREMY DENKMozart / Joplin / Beethoven / and More
DEC 17: EMANUEL AX, piano & NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC STRING QUARTETMendelssohn / Dvorak
