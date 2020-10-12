A quiet Columbus Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday was off to a cool start.
Temperatures were mostly in the mid-30s.
We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be in the low 60s.
Rain moves in overnight. Lows will be around 50.
Rain is likely Tuesday morning with skies clearing in the afternoon. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours are possible.
Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
It will be mostly cloudy Thursday with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s with a 50 percent chance of rain.
It will be partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday. It will be in the 60s Saturday and in the 50s on Sunday.
