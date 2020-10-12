Flu shots could help protect against Alzheimer’s disease, study says

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - People getting their flu shots could be doing more than just protecting themselves against the flu.
Central New York’s Alzheimer’s Association points to new research presented this year which suggests at least one flu vaccination was associated with a 17 percent reduction in Alzheimer’s incidence.
That’s from a study of more than 9,000 health records of people age 60 and older.
The study also suggests more frequent vaccinations reduced Alzheimer’s incidence even further.
Officials with the Alzheimer’s Association say the research could be part of a bigger picture.
“We’re most likely not going to find one aspect that is the only way, or the best way to be able to lower our risk for things like Alzheimer’s disease. I think one of the things we’re finding with risk reduction is that there are a number of things that we can do,” said CNY Alzheimer’s Association CEO Cathy James.
James says things like monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol could help reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s too.
