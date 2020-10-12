Italian flag raised in honor of Columbus Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Italian flag flies high in Watertown in honor of Columbus Day.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith and Italian American Civic Association President Richard Warner raised the green, white and red flag in front of city hall Monday afternoon.
They were joined by members of the public and city council.
Warner says raising the flag on this day symbolizes the hope for freedom Italian immigrants had when coming to America.
“It means a lot to the Italian heritage - Christopher Columbus coming over. There’s a bunch of different families that migrated up to the north country. It means a lot because if it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today,” he said.
Mayor Smith says the flag will stay up in front of city hall for the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.