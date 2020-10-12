Jefferson County unsure if it can accept state’s rapid COVID tests

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - More rapid COVID-19 tests will be making their way to every county across New York state, but one Jefferson County leader says not so fast.
That’s because he’s unsure the county can accept them.
The New York State Department of Health is deploying 400,000 tests kits free of charge to local health departments, hospitals and pharmacies to increase access to testing.
Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray says he is unsure when the tests will come or how many the county will receive.
He says the decision to receive the tests will depend on if they come with a mandate on how many need to be done and whether public health will be required to provide them.
“In terms of what is connected with it all, if we have to do the testing, it’s questionable whether we can accept it or not. If we can accept the machine and have somebody else do it and distribute it to somebody to do the testing, we may accept it, but it’s all to be determined,” said Gray.
Gray says he has a call with the governor’s office Tuesday morning where he will be provided with more information on the requirements.
