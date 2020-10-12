JRC Foundation’s Scarecrow Scuttle goes virtual

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It takes more than a pandemic to scuttle the Scarecrow Scuttle.
Michelle Carpenter from the JRC Foundation says the 5K event is going virtual this year.
You can watch her interview on 7 News This Morning in the video above.
You can walk or run any time through October. The foundation would like it if you snap a picture of you walking – in costume, if you like. You can post them on the Foundation’s Facebook page.
You can find out more at thearcjslc.org. You can also call 315-836-1364.
