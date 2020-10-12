Karla J. Malark, 64, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Karla J. Malark, 64, of 146 Center Street, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home.
Karla was born on December 12, 1955 in Massena, daughter of Warner Kenneth Bush and the late Mary Emelda Morin Bush.
She enjoyed watching the news, playing games on her laptop computer, and talking to family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her family and loved ones.
Karla is survived by her two children, Renee Malark of Massena; and Darin Malark of Missouri; two grandchildren, Marissa and Cody; her father, Kenneth Bush of Massena; her siblings Debra Hill of Norfolk; Connie Samways of Massena; Kevin Bush of Massena; Terry Bush of Hickory, NC; and Dale Bush of Massena.
Besides her mother Mary, Karla was predeceased by her grandson Austin Malark in 2012.
A graveside service will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
