Neighbors ‘shocked’ after downstate murder suspect is found in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A month-long search for a murder suspect ended in Watertown, hundreds of miles from the crime scene. 7 News spoke with neighbors on Sterling Street, who got a wake up call they weren’t expecting from U.S. Marshals and New York City police.
“Well, Thursday morning at about 6:30 or 6:45 (a.m.) I come out of my apartment and I see some officers outside,” said a neighbor who wants to be known as Caesar.
Thoe officers were wearing bulletproof vests.
Caesar lives at 217 Sterling Street.
Early Thursday morning, 24 year old Patshawn McMitchell of Elizabeth, New Jersey was arrested in Watertown by NYPD officers for allegedly murdering a 23 year old man in Queens.
Police say the victim, Dahmel Miller, was shot twice and pronounced dead on September 8.
“I didn’t know what was going on. That he killed somebody in Queens, that’s a shock to me,” said Caesar.
And he wasn’t alone.
“Shocked. I’m like, in my neighborhood? I didn’t have a clue what was going on over there. Not one clue,” said another neighbor who didn’t want to share his name.
According to the New York Daily News, police say Miller and McMitchell were fighting over an unnamed teenage girl.
The New York City-based newspaper says sources tell them that the teen girl was romantically involved with both men.
Police confirm the U.S. Marshal’s regional fugitive task force found McMitchell.
This isn’t the first time the U.S. Marshals have been in Watertown. Just a few weeks ago, they were seen going into a building on State Street.
Officials did not disclose why they were searching that property and at this time it’s unknown if the visit was linked to the arrest.
McMitchell was brought back downstate and was ordered to be held without bail at his arraignment hearing Friday in Queens Criminal Court.
