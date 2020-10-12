Richard P. “Dick” Barish, 77, of Norwood

Born in Rochester, NY on May 25, 1943 to the late Henry and Bernetta Ayers Barish, Dick attended school and entered the U.S. Army and served until his honorable discharge in 1965. He worked as a truck driver for several local business over the years which include Potsdam Paper, Bicknell Brothers, Anchor Motor Freight and most recently, Agway Petro in Heuvelton from where Dick retired from. Dick was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge #2074 where he was a 44 year member and he was also a member of the Norfolk American Legion and the Legion riders. He enjoyed puttering around his garage on old cars and motorcycles in his spare time and enjoyed the quality time spent with Dakota and Rayna. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dick’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave., Potsdam, NY 13676 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . Dick’s family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Dodd’s and the entire staff at the Gouverneur Hospital for the care they provided during Dick’s stay. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Richard P. “Dick” Barish.