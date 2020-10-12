Syracuse Stage Offering Two New Productions Onlilne

“A Gatherin' Place” is based on the personal narratives of local Central New York women who helped develop the original script. The women took inspiration from a poem Rogers wrote, “It’s Hard to Tell a Black Woman’s Story,” to craft their own monologues. Rogers then combined the poem and the monologues to create the script, which finds a group of women, all residents of the same Brooklyn building, responding to the news of the death of an iconic and beloved author. The women learn, that unbeknownst to them, the writer had for years lived among them as a wise and compassionate neighbor they called Miss Paulette. In turn, the women recall their experiences with the writer and the impact she had on their lives.