Timothy Douglas “Tim” Fairbanks, 70, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy Douglas “Tim” Fairbanks, 70, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.
There are no funeral services and arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Tim was born on August 16, 1950, the son of Douglas and Patricia (Dillabaugh) Fairbanks.
He attended Gouverneur schools and was a lifelong resident of the Gouverneur area.
Tim learned how to weld at the iron works from his father at a young age before working for numerous steel fabrication and construction companies. He eventually partnered and went out on his own business ventures including Lawrence Construction, Tera Corp., Iriquorp Construction, Continental Construction, and Valley Fitness Center, to name a few.
Tim loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and loved riding his Harley. During the summer, he could often be found outside in his lawn chair, his feet kicked up, hands behind his head with a big grin on his face, music playing. He also enjoyed reading and spending time in the kitchen. Tim was happiest when surrounded by his family with his companion at his side, forever smiling, laughing, and enjoying his life.
Tim is survived by his companion Cathy Weber, his children Davey Fairbanks and his companion Darcy Wilson, Amber and Chris Moore, Jessica and Bryan Griffith, Joseph and Melinda Schizler, Jacob and Cathy Schizler, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Terry and Lisa Fairbanks, Tammy and Dan Goodale, Trudy and Greg Bailey, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Douglas and Patricia.
